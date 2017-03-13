Emporia, Kansas- Harold M. Windholz, age 68, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at the Pinnacle Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Salina, Kansas. He was born February 2, 1949, in Hays, Kansas to Louis and Henrietta (Hoffman) Windholz. He married Paula (Estabrooks) in 1979. To this marriage brought their daughter, Leona and they had their son, TJ.

He owned and operated H & T Trucking Company in Emporia for over 35 years. He was an avid Jay Hawk fan. Before his illness he enjoyed camping, boating, his grandkids and being with his family and friends.

For those who have a family member suffering from Alzheimer’s Dementia we extend our hopes and prayers.

Survivors include his wife, Paula Windholz, of the home; one son, TJ Windholz, Emporia, Ks; one daughter, Leona Hernandez and husband, Robert, Kansas City, MO; his mother, Henrietta Windholz, Hays, KS; his twin brother, Gerald Windholz and wife, Mardi, Thornton, CO; two sisters, Carol Conway and Dick Pietro, Scottsdale AZ; Lisa Haffner and husband, Chuck, Wichita, KS; one sister-in-law, Vicky Phillips, Salina, KS; four grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and several nephews and nieces,

He was preceded in death by his father and one great granddaughter.

Services are at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 20, 2017, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 East 13th Street Hays, Kansas. A private family inurnment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. Monday, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church with a rosary at 10:30 A.M. Monday.

Memorial to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Kansas in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.