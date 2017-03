At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Eagle TV crew will be at GoodWin Sporting Goods in downtown Hays to announce the first of four finalists for two tickets to the Kansas City Royals’ home opener on April 10.

Like and follow the Hays Post Facebook page to see the first finalist — and check out the Facebook Live drawing at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The winner will be drawn March 24.