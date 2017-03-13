Fahey Delaine Jacka, 95, the youngest son of Ward and Oma (McCartee) Jacka, was born on December 25, 1921, south of Utica, Kansas. He departed this life on Wednesday, March 08, 2017 at the Long Term Care in Quinter, Kansas.

Delaine attended country school in rural Gove County.

He married his devoted wife in Wakeeney, Kansas on May 31, 1941. They were lifelong residents of Gove County. To this union, three daughters were born — Kay and twin daughters, Donita and Wanita.

Delaine was a lifelong farmer and rancher.

In 1956, he graduated from Roesch American School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He auctioned at Quinter Livestock for over thirty years, also handling many household, farm, and estate sales. He often volunteered his services for 4-H, school and church functions, and many other public events, including announcing parades and Little Britches Rodeos.

Delaine served on boards for both the Citizens State Bank, Utica, Kansas, and the First State Bank, Ransom, Kansas. After retiring as a board member of the First State Bank, he became an advisor.

He attended church at both Utica and Quinter throughout the years.

Delaine is survived by his three daughters, Kay and husband Robert Curtis of Ransom, Kansas; Donita and husband Larry Boles of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Wanita Cook of the home. Grandchildren –Shad and wife Bonnie Cook, Shawn Cook all of Gove, Kansas; Sindi Baker of Blue Mound, Kansas; Shaylon Cook of Quinter, Kansas; Garold and wife Nancy Baker of Basehor, Kansas; Neil and wife Ranae Baker of Scott City, Kansas; Greg Curtis of Ransom, Kansas; and Dana Pierce of Winnsboro, Texas.

He is also survived by 30 great grandchildren, 11 great great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Loris in November 2013, his parents, his brother, Dwane, granddaughter, Sheree Chestnut, and great-granddaughter, Tristan Baker.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 11, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church, Utica with burial following in the Utica Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and at the church prior to the service.

The family suggests memorials to Gove County Medical Center, Gove County Long Term Care, First Christian Church, or donor’s choice.

Memories and words of sympathy and support may be left for the family by writing in the guest book at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.