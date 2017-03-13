ESU women’s basketball falls in regional final

SEARCY, Ark. – Top seeded Emporia State led by 14 at the half, but shot only .250 in the second half as they fell 58-56 to second-seeded Harding in the Central Regional final.

The Bison shot .517 in the second half as they erased the deficit after ESU shot .415 in the first half.

Kathryn Flott led the Lady Hornets with a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down a game high 19 rebounds. Addie Lackey finished with 13 points and Jacee Kramer added 12 points while Kelly Moten dished out four assists.

Emporia State finished 29-5 overall on the season and were the MIAA Tournament Champions.

MIAA Media Relations