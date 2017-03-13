Encore Series presents ‘Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue’

FHSU University Relations

Tickets are now on sale for Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue, the next performance of the 2016-2017 Encore Series at Fort Hays State University, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday March 29, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Taj Express will bring the sounds of India and Bollywood to Hays, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies that have been entertaining billions of people in India for generations.

Through a fusion of film, dance, and music, Taj Express is taking audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society during its 2017 U.S. tour. The production is a high energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance, and thrilling live music.

This performance is sponsored by Todd and Andrea Sandoval on behalf of The Humane Society of the High Plains.

Tickets are available at the Memorial Union Student Service Center, by calling 785-628-5306 or by visiting www.fhsu.edu/encore.

Tickets for the general public are $30 reserved and $26 unreserved; for seniors and children ages 5-17, tickets are $28 reserved and $24 unreserved; and for FHSU students, tickets are $21 reserved and $17 unreserved with a Tiger Card.