Department store chain with locations in Kan. files for bankruptcy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate inventory of its 106 discount stores.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It’s stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.

Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale. It has 2 stores in Wichita, 1 in Topeka, six in the Kansas City area and locations in 21 other states