Cut costs: Trump orders review of all federal departments, agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has signed an order aimed at streamlining the executive branch.

Trump says the new executive order requires the examination of every federal department and agency “to see where money is being wasted, how services can be improved and whether programs are truly serving American citizens.”

He says the Office of Management and Budget will oversee the evaluation, working with experts inside and outside the government to develop a reorganizing and consolidation plan.

Trump says that, “today there’s duplication and redundancy everywhere” with billions of dollars wasted.

The president signed the order in the Oval Office flanked by Cabinet members.