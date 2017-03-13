1st Dist. Congressman Marshall’s Listening Tour in Hays today

WASHINGTON, D.C.–First District Congressman Roger Marshall (R-Great Bend) began his March Listening Tour Saturday and will be in Hays today.

He is scheduled to be at Hays Medical Center Mon., March 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Constituents are encouraged to attend the stops.

Marshall will return to northwest Kansas this weekend with stops in Colby and Goodland Sat., March 18.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall’s March Listening Tour

Monday, March 13, 8:30 a.m.

Liberal – Southwest Medical Center, Conference Room 2

Monday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Dodge City – Dodge City Community College Theater

Monday, March 13, 4:30 p.m.

Hays – Hays Medical Center

Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m.

Colby – Citizens Medical Center

Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m.

Goodland – Northwest Kansas Technical College

Saturday, March 18, 4 p.m.