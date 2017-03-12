NWMSU men’s basketball advances to regional final

Maryville, Mo. – Top seeded Northwest Missouri used an early 12-0 run to create some space and finish with a 74-53 victory over fifth seeded Augustana in a central regional semifinal.

The Bearcats shot .452 from the field and got 13 points off of turnover as they advanced to the regional championship game.

For the Bearcats Justin Pitts led the way scoring 16 points and dishing out a game high eight assists. Zach Schneider hit five three-pointers finishing with 15 points while Chris-Ebou Ndow added 12 points and six boards. Anthony Woods also finished in double figures adding 11 points in the effort.

NWMSU will face second seeded Southwest Minnesota State in the regional championship game on March 14 at 7 p.m. from Maryville, Mo.