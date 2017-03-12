Keith Edwin Neal, 85, of Russell, Kansas, died on Thursday, March 09, 2017, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

Keith was born on January 19, 1932, in Manning, Kansas, one of twin boys born to Frank and Grace (See) Neal. Following his mother’s death in early 1933, Keith and his twin brother Ken were cared for and raised by their father’s parents, William and Amelia (Worley)Neal. The grandparents moved to Scott City when it was time for the twins to start school. Keith and his brother graduated from Scott City High School in the class of 1949. Keith and Ken joined the United States Air Force in 1951, and served four years together during the Korean war era. It was during that time Keith met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Amy Cross. They were married on June 21, 1952, at the Grant Avenue Methodist Church in Denver, Colorado. From this union they were blessed with 3 boys William Douglas, Kenneth Thomas and John Alan.

After serving his country, Keith graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado and graduated with a bachelor degree in Biological Science and a masters degree in Education. He was a science teacher, coached basketball, football and baseball at Highland High School in Ault Colorado. He was also the principal at Highland High School and worked in education for 17 years. He was a member of and actively involved with the Lions Club in Ault. After retiring, Keith was involved in a number of businesses as well as a home-based business which he and Amy operated for several years.

Keith and Amy resided in Castle Rock, Colorado for a number of years, where they belonged to Castle Pines/Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. In 2006, they moved to Russell, Kansas where they have resided for the last 11 years. Keith was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Russell and had made many friends in Russell. They have been active also in the Russell Senior Center. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and was a huge sports nut who enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado State University, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandson.

Surviving family include his wife of 64 years Amy Neal of the home, son Kenneth Thomas Neal of Aurora, Colorado and John Alan Neal and wife MaLaura Deeter of Topeka, Kansas; brother Kenneth F. Neal and wife Sandra of Thornton, Colorado and grandson Ty Alan Deeter-Neal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son William Douglas Neal; brothers Troy and Don; sisters Della, Beulah and Barbara.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Michael Eurit officiating. Services will conclude at the church. Viewing will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Monday, March 13, 2017, at the mortuary with family greeting guests from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Monday night. Memorials may be given to the Otterbein United Methodist Church and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.