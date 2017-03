MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State earned its 29th NCAA Tournment bid when the Wildcats were selected to participate in the 2017 NCAA First Four where they will match-up with Wake Forest for the right to advance as the No. 11 seed in the South Region. The Wildcats and Demon Deacons will meet Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio at 8:10 p.m. (CT) with the winner trekking to Sacramento, Calif., for the clash with No. 6 Cincinnati in the First Round.

Kansas State Sports Information