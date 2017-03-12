Gerald Jack Thouvenelle, 94, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and fomerly of Russell, Kansas, died on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Mount Pleasant.

A celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Chapel in Russell, Kansas. A private burial will take place at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in WaKeeney, Kansas. Viewing will be available from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the mortuary with family present to greet guests from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M. Tuesday evening.

Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.