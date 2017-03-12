County commission to take up burn ban

HAYS – With Ellis county facing dangerous fire conditions the county commission will begin the process of implementing a burn ban at Monday’s commission meeting.

Director of Fire and Emergency Management Darin Myers told a joint meeting of the Ellis City Commission and the county commission last week that he would ask the commission to enact a burn ban because of the persistent dry conditions.

The moisture the region received last year allowed the vegetation to grow throughout the county and according to Myers the county is now facing the possibility for additional wildfires.

Myers said they estimate 7,600 total acres burned in northeast Ellis and western Rooks counties last week after a fire stared in the 2500 block of Codell Road.

Rooks, Graham, Ness, Phillips and Ellsworth counties have all enacted burn bans.

The commission will also consider approving a road grader buy back option on a Road and Bridge grader and discuss a contract to purchase vaccines and other pharmaceuticals as part of a larger buying group.

The Board will meet as the Public Building Commission at 5 p.m. Monday at the County Administrative Center with the regular commission meeting to follow.