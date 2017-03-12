Cloudy, breezy Sunday

Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 9 to 16 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72.