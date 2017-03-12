Betty Jo Engel, 82, Hays, died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

She was born September 20, 1934 in Hays the daughter of A.F. and Ruby (McIntosh) Debes. She graduated from Hays High School and on September 9, 1952 she was united in marriage to Ernest K. Engel at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hays. She was her husband’s right hand on the farm and was a very accomplished pianist, playing at numerous events throughout her lifetime. With her husband, she loved to travel and they would ride their Harley Davidson to the west coast and up the coast and into Canada. She enjoyed her first jet airplane flight during a trip to Alaska last fall, and loved to cook, tend to her beautiful flower beds, and play pinochle and drink coffee with her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband Ernest, of the home, a daughter Debbie Engel of Hays, three grandchildren; Shannon Deitering and husband Chris of Phenix City, Alabama, Chad Burgardt of Hays, and Misti Burgardt of Hays, two great grandchildren; Ryan and Aaron Deitering of Phenix City, Alabama, and two sisters; Virginia Alanis of Hays and Carol Karlin of Stockton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, with Fr. Barry Brinkman officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Betty Jo’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Humane Society of the High Plains, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.