Bernice (Pfeifer) Rhea, daughter of Frank and Mary (Seib) Pfeifer was born in Ellis County on February

10, 1929 and she went home to be with God on March 11, 2017.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard “Dick” of the home, daughters Rhonda Haislip and

Chet Morris of Kingman Arizona, Donna and Gary Haislip of Wallace, Kansas, Amie and Jay Sharp of

Sharon Springs, Kansas and son, Kurt and Cheri Rhea of Litchfield Park, Arizona. 10 Grandchildren: Lorie

and Pat Reed, Salina, Kansas, Justin and Michele Haislip, Sharon Springs, Kansas, Travis Haislip and

Jennifer Lacount, San Diego California, Jodi and Daran Chaput , Olathe, Kansas, Casey and Megan Rhea,

Litchfield Park Arizona, Keith and Ashlee Rhea, Windsor, Colorado, Breanna Sharp, Hays Kansas and Tyler Sharp of Hays Kansas, Step‐grandchildren AJ Ita, Omaha, Nebraska, and Marti Ita, Lawrence, Kansas. 15 Great‐Grandchildren: Cody Reed of Gardner, Kansas, Trey Haislip and Carli Haislip, Sharon Springs, Josh Reed, Salina Kansas, Dawson and Dustin Haislip , San Diego, California, Morgan, Malin and Grant of Olathe Kansas, Lexi, Kendall and Cadence Rhea, Litchfield Park, Arizona, Kaylee and Braxton Rhea, Windsor, Colorado and Jaelyn Ita, Wallace Kansas; 2 brothers George Pfeifer, Omaha, Nebraska and Lefty and Carol Pfeifer, Salina Kansas and 1 sister in law Lilly Pfeifer Hays Kansas, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, 1 sister, Velma Dreiling, 4 brothers Jr, Eugene, Bob and Al,

granddaughter and grandson‐in‐law Tricia and Thad Ita and step‐grandson, Jake Ita.

She attended school in Hays, Kansas and graduated from Wallace County High School in Sharon Springs,

Kansas. She married Richard “Dick” Rhea on December 28, 1949 in Sharon Springs. She enjoyed

traveling with her husband as he participated in the sports of car racing and horse racing. She truly

loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great‐grandchildren. She was always there for

her children and grandchildren at their school activities and sporting events. Her happiest times were at

family gatherings.

She was a member of the Mothers Club, Pinochle Club and the Holy Ghost Altar Society. She spent time

as a CCD teacher and helped with Boy Scouts and she always wanted to be an Eucharistic Minister, but

by the time the church allowed women, she said she was getting too old.

Her beautiful life was full of fun and family and she leaves all of us so many precious memories that we

all will cherish forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Sharon Springs with Father Norbert Dlabal officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharon Springs Cemetery, Sharon Springs, KS.

A Vigil and Rosary Service will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 6:30 PM MT at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Sharon Springs with Father Kyle Berens officiating.

Memorials may be designated to the Holy Ghost Catholic Church and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Sharon Springs, KS.