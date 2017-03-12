BEECH: Devastating fires are a reminder to be prepared

Wind-whipped prairie fires devastated much of Kansas earlier this week. A number of Kansans were forced to evacuate their homes to escape the advancing flames.

Would you be prepared for a situation like this? If you had to evacuate your home in the face of oncoming fire, what would you take with you? Would you have the important information needed to recover if your home was destroyed?

The devastating fires are a stark reminder of the importance of being prepared. Disasters do happen in Kansas– anywhere in the state, any time of year. Experts say it is “when” you need to be prepared for emergency, rather than “if.”

Here are some reminders from K-State Research and Extension’s Prepare Kansas program to help protect your family’s financial situation now and be able to recover and rebuild after a disaster:

1. Review your insurance coverage periodically. Make sure you are covered for replacement costs to your house and contents and adjust as values increase.

2. Take inventory. You’ll need good records of your belongings after a disaster, both for insurance claims and to prove losses on your tax return. To get started, photograph or videotape every wall of every room of your home. Don’t forget the basement, attic, garage, outbuildings, etc. (It takes less time than you think– I photographed my entire house and garage in about an hour and a half.) Open doors and drawers to photograph the contents of dressers, cabinets and closets.

List large appliances, electronics, antiques, guns, jewelry and other valuables with model or serial numbers, purchase price, appraisals, receipts or other records to prove the value of these items.

Update your home inventory annually and store the images and records on a flash drive, in a safe deposit box, on the internet cloud, or other safe location away from your home.

3. Make a grab-and-go kit. Assemble a set of your important papers in something you can quickly grab and take to the basement in case of a storm or take with you if you have to leave your home. Use a durable, sealed waterproof box, bag, backpack or briefcase. Put in copies of important papers that can help your family manage without access to your home for a long period of time. (Note: keep this information carefully secured and protected against unauthorized access.)

Things to add to your grab-and-go kit might include:

* identification and other key documents that may be needed to prove identity and restore records, including copies of your driver’s license, social security cards, passports or naturalization papers.

* copies of important legal papers such as birth certificates, deeds, mortgage documents, powers of attorney, wills and other papers which might be required after a disaster.

* copies of medical prescriptions, including eyeglasses, contacts and hearing aids.

* copies of children’s immunization records.

* copies of insurance cards and policies, including phone number of insurance agents.

* account information and phone numbers for all financial accounts.

* list of important telephone numbers (family members, medical providers, attorney, religious advisor, etc.)

* a copy of your home inventory– written and/or photos.

* safe deposit box key.

* list of electronic access user ID’s and passwords.

* list of monthly bills, contact information and when they are due.

* pocket notebook and pen or pencil for keeping records after a disaster.

I hope you are never forced to evacuate your home due to an emergency. But this week’s fires emphasize the importance of being prepared. Taking time now to make sure your financial documents are up-to-date, accessible and ready to “grab and go” can save a lot of time and frustration in the event of a fire, storm, flood or other emergency.

Want to learn more? Contact me at the Ellis County Extension Office, 785-628-9430, to schedule a disaster preparedness program for your Ellis County group.

For Prepare Kansas information via social media, follow us on Facebook at “K-State Research and Extension- Ellis County.”

More information on creating a grab and go kit is available in the K-State Research and Extension publication“Get Financially Prepared: Take Steps Ahead of Disaster” MF3055. Use the search function at www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu or contact the Ellis County Extension Office, 601 Main in Hays.

Linda K. Beech is Ellis County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences.