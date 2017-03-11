Woman from Hays hospitalized after U.S. 183 crash

ELLIS COUNTY- A woman from Hays was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. on Saturday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford pickup driven by Colten W. Clark, 20, Coldwater, was northbound on U.S. 183 two miles south of Hays.

The pickup collided with a 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Betty Jo Engel, 82, that was parked on the southbound shoulder of U.S.183. and attempted a left turn in front of the Ford

Both vehicles ended up in the east ditch.

Engel was transported to Hays Medical Center. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Clark was not injured.