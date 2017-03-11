TMP takes 3rd at 3A State Tournament

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 63, Nemaha Central 57

HUTCHINSON, Kan-The TMP Lady Monarchs and the Nemaha Central Lady Thunder saw their chance at a 3A State Championship vanish Friday night and battled for third place Saturday afternoon at the Sports Arena in Hutchinson. It was a back and forth battle in the first half with TMP holding a five point first quarter lead and Nemaha Central held a couple of four point leads in the second quarter.

The Lady Monarchs finished the first half on a 6-0 highlighted by a Madyson Koerner buzzer beating layup to give TMP a 31-27 lead at the half. Koerner led TMP with 14 points in the first half while Kayla Vitztum had 7 points. Kaley Dalinghaus led Nemaha Central with 12 points.

TMP never trailed in the third quarter but endured four ties in the quarter and one of those ties was at 43-43 going to the fourth quarter. Nemaha Central took a couple of leads early in the fourth quarter but the veteran Lady Monarch squad had an answer. Koerner hit a big three pointer from the top of the key to give TMP the 52-50 lead and they would not trail the rest of the game as they pick up the 63-57 win and the third place trophy from Hutchinson.

Vitztum finished with a team high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Koerner scored her tournament high with 17 points and Megan Koenigsman scored in double figures with 12 points. TMP finishes the season at 24-2.

ROSE MCFARLAND INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS





