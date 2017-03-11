Saturday’s KSHSAA Basketball results

BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A
Third Place
BV Northwest 64, Lawrence 61
Championship
Lawrence Free State 43, BV North 42
Class 5A
Third Place
Goddard-Eisenhower 64, Wichita Heights 57
Championship
Shawnee Heights 66, KC Schlagle 49
Class 4A – Division I
Third Place
Abilene 56, Andover Central 41
Championship
Bishop Miege 67, McPherson 53
Class 4A – Division II
Third Place
Topeka-Hayden 92, Wichita Collegiate 72
Championship
Holcomb 60, Pratt 45
Class 3A
Third Place
Southeast Saline 72, Belle Plaine 60
Championship
Marysville 45, Cheney 37
Class 2A
Third Place
Bishop Seabury Academy 68, Hoxie 56
Championship
Salina Sacred Heart 59, St. John 51
Class 1A – Division I
Third Place
Burlingame 59, St. Francis 56, 2OT
Championship
Hanover 60, South Gray 36
Class 1A – Division II
Third Place
Caldwell 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 35
Championship
Wallace County 69, Hartford 54
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 6A
Third Place
Olathe South 66, Wichita West 39
Championship
Manhattan 44, Derby 42
Class 5A
Third Place
Leavenworth 52, Salina Central 41
Championship
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Maize 35
Class 4A – Division I
Third Place
KC Piper 66, Circle 39
Championship
Bishop Miege 66, McPherson 59
Class 4A – Division II
Third Place
Andale 57, Scott City 54
Championship
Girard 54, Jefferson West 48
Class 3A
Third Place
TMP-Marian 63, Nemaha Central 57
Championship
Hugoton 59, Cheney 37
Class 2A
Third Place
Meade 51, Valley Falls 40
Championship
Central Plains 60, Wabaunsee 48
Class 1A – Division I
Third Place
Centralia 55, South Central 45
Championship
Hanover 50, Olpe 47
Class 1A – Division II
Third Place
Otis-Bison 41, Golden Plains 34
Championship
Waverly 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 49