NW Missouri State survives first round NCAA Tournament upset bid

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Top seeded Northwest Missouri got 17 second chance points as they outrebounded Upper Iowa 45-30 in a 79-74 overtime victory in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional.

The Bearcats led by three points with just 17 seconds to play, but a three pointer as time expired forced the game into overtime.

For the Bearcats Justin Pitts led all scorers finishing with 33 points and dishing out three assists. Anthony Woods scored 16 points while on the glass D’Vante Mosby had 11 rebounds and Chris-Ebou Ndow pulled down 10 boards.

Northwest Missouri will take on the winner of tonight’s late game featuring #4 Arkansas-Monticello and #5 Augustana in the regional semifinal scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 12 from Maryville, Mo.

MIAA Media Relations