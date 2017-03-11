Mostly cloudy, cold Saturday

Today

A chance of rain, snow, and sleet, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 9 to 16 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.