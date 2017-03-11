Listen to the animals at Kansas Wetlands Education Center

KDWPT

GREAT BEND – Bioacoustics: chirps, whistles, croaks, and clicks; sounds that combine in an animal opera of high drama for eavesdropping scientists. Discover what animals are saying during the free program, “Listening to Animals,” on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center in Great Bend.

Mark Nolen, professor of biology at Hutchinson Community College, will share information on the up-and-coming field of biology called bioacoustics – the study of animal communication and sound. Nolen will explain how studying the sounds animals use to communicate provides a window into animal worlds and information on their social interactions.

Apart from listening to a choir of interesting animal sounds, participants will learn how knowledge of bioacoustics in our environment can enrich our experience in nature and add a new dimension to the scientific understanding of biology and ecology.

“Listening To Animals” will be a kickoff to the KWEC’s Cheyenne Bottoms FrogWatch year. FrogWatch is a citizen science program administered by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that enlists volunteers to monitor local frog and toad populations by listening for their calls. KWEC staff will provide training and resources to volunteers so they can identify local frogs and toads throughout the breeding season at Cheyenne Bottoms. Attendees of the March 12 program do not have to participate in FrogWatch, however information about FrogWatch will be available. To participate in FrogWatch, call the KWEC at (877) 243-9268.