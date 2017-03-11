Legendary football coach to speak at FHSU

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Legendary high school football coach Herman Boone, whose story was told in the movie “Remember the Titans,” is scheduled to speak at Fort Hays State University at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Boone was the head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., in 1971. He was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 film “Remember the Titans.”

Boone’s appearance at FHSU, where he will share his story of enduring racial intolerance, is part of the Embrace Difference programming campaign developed by the Center for Civic Leadership.

Admission is free.