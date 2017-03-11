Golden Belt Bank honors employees for years of service

Submitted

Golden Belt Bank of Ellis and Hays recently honored several employees for their years of committed service to Golden Belt Bank.

Chris Wente, Executive Vice President, was honored for his 10 years of service. Wente is a loan officer who also serves as the Branch Manager of the Hays office. Wente also serves as a director for Golden Belt Bank.

Larissa Kuhn was honored for her 10 years of service. Kuhn was recently promoted to a loan officer after serving as a loan processor for almost 10 years.

Stan Mayers was honored for his 15 years of service. Mayers has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Golden Belt Bank since 2001.