FHSU’s Meyer 5th in 800, Allotey 7th in 200 at NCAA II Indoor National meet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Fort Hays State’s Brett Meyer and Dillando Allotey earned All-America honors on Saturday at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships. Meyer finished fifth in the 800 meters, while Allotey finished seventh in the 200 meters.

Meyer ran a time of 1:50.75 in the 800 meters, nearly two seconds faster than his qualifying time in the prelims on Thursday. He was less than a second behind the national champion, Shaquille Dill, who ran a time of 1:49.96. He was just .02 seconds shy of fourth place.

Allotey ran a time of 21.62 in the 200 meters. His time was just .09 seconds slower than his prelim time posted on Friday to reach the finals. Mobolade Ajomale took home the national championship with a time of 21.05 seconds.

With four points generated by Meyer and two by Allotey, Fort Hays State’s six team points tied for 30th in the men’s standings. Tiffin won the men’s national title as a team with 63 points, while Adams State took home the women’s title with 47 points.

FHSU Sports Information