Emporia State women advance to NCAA II Central Regional final

SEARCY, Ark. – Top seeded Emporia State shot .500 from the field as they earned a 65-57 win over fifth seed Pittsburg State in the regional semifinal.

ESU got 11 second chance points and led all but 1:02 of the game as they earned a shot at the regional championship.

For the Lady Hornets Kathryn Flott led the way with a double-double scoring 26 points and pulling down a game high 14 rebounds. Kelly Moten added 15 points while Kyrstie Miller was also in double figures on the glass with 10 rebounds.

For the Gorillas Paige Lungwitz had a double-double scoring 15 points and pulling down ten rebounds. Brenlee McPherson was also in double figures with 14 points while Haydn Herlocker and Mikaela Burgess each had nine points.

ESU will take on host Harding in the regional championship at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13 from Searcy, Ark. The second-seeded Bisons closed on a 12-2 run and eliminated Central Missouri with a 66-58 win,

UCM got 23 points off of turnovers to stay in the game and overcome shooting just .310 from the field and trailed by just two points with just 1:27 to play.

For the Jennies Megan Skaggs led the way with 20 points while Ashley Duffy pulled down a team best seven rebounds. Paige Redmond was also in double figures with 13 points while Kayonna Lee added 10 points.

MIAA Media Relations