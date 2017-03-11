1st Dist. Congressman Marshall to be in Hays Monday

First District Congressman Roger Marshall (R-Great Bend) is back in Kansas today and Monday meeting with constituents and employees of many medical centers.

Marshall will be in Hays and southwest Kansas Mon., March 13.

He is scheduled to be at Hays Medical Center Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Constituents are encouraged to attend the stops. He will also be visiting areas near Hutchinson and Bucklin impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

Marshall will return to northwest Kansas next weekend with stops in Colby and Goodland Sat., March 18.

In a recent interview with the healthcare website Stat discussing the federal Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, Marshall was quoted as saying “there is a group of people that just don’t want health care and aren’t going to take care of themselves.”

Marshall has said his comments, which made national headlines, were misinterpreted.

The complete schedule follows.

Emporia – Newman Regional Health

Saturday, March 11 9:30 a.m.

McPherson – McPherson Hospital, Hess Education Center

Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m.

Hutchinson – Hutchinson Regional

Saturday, March 11, 4 p.m.

Garden City – Heartland Cancer Center

Monday, March 13, 8:30 a.m.

Liberal – Southwest Medical Center, Conference Room 2

Monday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Dodge City – Dodge City Community College Theater

Monday, March 13, 4:30 p.m.

Hays – Hays Medical Center

Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m.

Colby – Citizens Medical Center

Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m.

Goodland – Northwest Kansas Technical College

Saturday, March 18, 4 p.m.