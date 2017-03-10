Wichita State fined nearly $100K for mishandling hazardous wastes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University has agreed to pay a $98,578 fine for mishandling hazardous wastes.

The university said Friday in a news release that its agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stems from violations found during an inspection in 2014. The problems were corrected that same year.

Those violations included failure to conduct a hazardous waste determination, operation of a hazardous waste facility without a permit and failure to meet disposal and used oil storage requirements.

As part of the agreement, Wichita State has also agreed to do environmental projects for the university and Wichita public schools.

The projects include the purchases of hazardous material computer inventory systems for the university and the local school district.