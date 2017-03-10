Update on acres burned in Ellis, Russell counties wildfire

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The final figures are in for the damage done during this week’s two-day wildfire in Ellis and Russell counties. They’re higher than originally estimated.

Following a meeting this morning, Ellis Co. Director of Fire and Emergency Management Darin Myers said 6,000 acres of grassland burned in northeast Ellis County and 1,600 acres burned in western Russell County. The total is 7,600 acres.

“The fire was 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon. No structures were lost,” Myers said. “We did get reports of 6 cattle killed and another 11 injured, some of which may have to be euthanized.”

The information will be reported to the state.

The fire started about 3 p.m. Tuesday near Codell Road in Ellis County between Catharine and the Saline River, just five miles from the Russell County line. High gusty winds pushed the fire east through rough terrain and into western Russell County, south of Fairport. Residents of the small town were advised to evacuate their homes.

Late Tuesday evening, Ellis Co. Commission Chairwoman issued a local disaster proclamation for the county.

“That opens up options for me as Emergency Director in being able to pull in additional resources which are outside of my budget authority,” Myers explained. There is a limit, though. “No Black Hawk helicopters which cost about $5,000 to $6,000 an hour,” he added.

Rooks County did utilize helicopters this week to scoop up water from Webster Lake in fighting a large wildfire west of Stockton.

What may be of the most help following the disaster declaration is qualifying for state grants. Myers said his office has applied for two grants which would benefit Ellis County and possibly land owners. Certain criteria have to be met including whether homes were evacuated.

“This appears to be an accidental fire. A disconnect failed on a lightning arrester at an oil lease site. The disconnect shorted out, started to spark and started nearby grass on fire,” Myers said earlier.

Russell county commissioners declared a ban burn Friday morning which will stay in place until it is repealed.

A proposed burn ban is on the Mon., March 13 meeting agenda for Ellis county commissioners.

According to Myers, several area counties including Rooks, Trego, Ness and Graham counties have already issued burn bans or are in the process of doing so.