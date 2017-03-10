TMP falls to Cheney, will play for 3rd

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Cheney 54, TMP 43

HUTCHINSON, Kan-It was a game of runs for both teams in Friday night’s semifinal match-up between TMP and Cheney at the 3A State Basketball Tournament with Cheney coming out on top 54-43. The Lady Monarchs opened the game on a 10-2 run and felt pretty good as Cheney got into some early foul trouble. The Lady Cardinals scored the next 10 points before TMP would get a couple of Kayla Vitztum free throws to tie the game at 12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Monarchs offensive struggles continued in the second quarter as they were outscored 12-7 in the second quarter and trailed 24-19 at halftime. Vitztum led TMP with 12 points in the opening half. Kadie Smith led Cheney with 7.

Cheney extended their lead to seven early in the third quarter. TMP would battle back to tie the game at 31 and then again at 34. The Lady Cardinals got the final bucket of the third quarter on a jumper from Haley Albers and led 36-34 after three quarters.

TMP would not have an answer in the fourth quarter as Cheney continued to dominate the glass. The Lady Monarchs cut the lead to two a couple of times but Cheney closed the game with rebounding and free throw shooting. They held a 41-21 advantage on the boards.

Vitztum finished with a game high 25 to pace the Lady Monarchs. TMP sees their 21 game win streak come end. Cheney will advance to the state title game against Hugoton on Saturday. TMP will face Nemaha Central in the third place game at noon.

