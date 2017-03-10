Three MIAA teams advance to NCAA II Women’s Central Regional semifinals

SEARCY, Ark. – Three MIAA teams have advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA II Women’s Central Regional after first first-round wins Friday.

Emporia State 71, Northern State 68

Top seeded Emporia State went on an 16-8 run over 4:45 late in the game to defeat upset minded eight seed Northern State to earn a 71-68 win.

The Lady Hornets got three straight three-pointers from the 1:09 mark on to pull out a win after trailing by as much as nine points in the fourth quarter. ESU was outshot .450 to .300 in the game, but forced 22 turnovers and got 14 points off of those turnovers.

For the Lady Hornets Kelly Moten led the way scoring 24 points, adding five rebounds and four assists. Krystie Miller hit two three-pointers in the final 1:09 including the go ahead bucket as she finished with 16 points. Kathryn Flott finished with seven points and nine rebounds while Addie Lackey finished with 14 points.

Pittsburg State 75, Central Oklahoma 51

From the 3:41 mark in the first quarter fifth seeded Pittsburg State closed out the half on a 34-13 run on the way to a 75-51 victory over fourth seeded Central Oklahoma.

The Gorillas shot .450 from the field for the game and forced 15 UCO turnovers and they got 14 points off those turnovers.

For the Gorillas Paige Lungwitz led the way with 15 points and Athena Alvarado added 13 points. Brenlee McPherson and Shelby Lopez each added 12 points to the effort while Madison Northcutt had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Bronchos Jesheon Cooper led the way scoring 14 points and pulling down a team best seven rebounds. Melinda Murillo and Blake Blessington were also in double figures as they each finished with 11 points.

PSU will take on top seeded Emporia State in the regional semifinal on March 11 at 5 p.m. from Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy, Ark.

Central Missouri 56, Minnesota State-Moorhead 45

Sixth seeded Central Missouri got 20 points off of turnover on the way to a 56-45 victory over third seed and NSIC regular season champion Minnesota State-Moorhead.

The Jennies held MSU-M to no three-pointers as they stopped them on 17 attempts and hit five three’s of their own.

For the Jennies Megan Skaggs led the way scoring 17 points while Ashley Duffey added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kayonna Lee had a double-double scoring 10 points and pulling down 11 rebounds and Paige Redmond finished with nine points.

UCM will face off with host Harding who earned the second seed in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 11 from Searcy, Ark.