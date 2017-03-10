Russell County declares burn ban following 1,200 acre wildfire

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

RUSSELL–Russell County has declared a burn ban.

The county commissioners and county attorney met in a special session Friday morning to sign the proclamation. County Clerk Mary Nuss says the burn ban will remain in effect until it is repealed.

The ban was issued after a large wildfire that started in northeastern Ellis County Tuesday afternoon moved into western Russell County near Fairport. Residents of Fairport were advised to vacate their homes.

According to Russell/Ellsworth County Emergency Manager Keith Haberer, about 1,200 acres were burned in Russell County during the two-day fire.

Ellis County Commission Chairwoman Barbara Wasinger says about 5,000 acres of grassland burned in Ellis County. There is currently no burn ban in Ellis County.

The full proclamation is below.

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-3

NOW ON THIS 10th day of March, 2017, the Board of County Commissioners of Russell County, Kansas met in regular session with a quorum present.

WHEREAS, the grassland and croplands of Russell County, Kansas, form an important part of our economy, and provide for protection of watershed, forage for livestock, refuge for wildlife, and recreational opportunities. Wildfires endanger these resources, real and personal property, and the lives of residents and visitors in these areas. Extremely dry and windy weather conditions have created an extreme fire hazard in the grassland and cropland of Russell County, Kansas. Fires have been reported throughout the county and have caused substantial damage. Once started, these fires are difficult to control and strain volunteer fire department and manpower and resources. The fire danger is “extreme” in this county. The dry conditions and fire danger will continue unabated until sufficient rainfall occurs across the area.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY resolved, proclaimed, directed, and ordered by the Board of County Commissioners of Russell County, Kansas, pursuant to K.S.A. 48-932, that a state of local disaster emergency exists for the above reasons and that the following acts are prohibited within boundaries of this county by all citizens and visitors:

1) Careless use of smoking materials, including cigarettes, cigars and smoking pipes. The discarding of such objects shall be in a manner to preclude fire threat from smoldering remains.

2) Building, maintaining, attending or using any open fire. Exemptions are stoves, fireplaces, campfires, and propane or charcoal barbeque grills that are contained in an upright fully covered grill in developed recreational sites or residential areas.

3) Prescribed burning of all fence rows, fields, wild lands, ravines, trash and debris.

4) Outdoor use of all other fires including fireworks, for any reason.

A knowing and willful violation of this order shall constitute a class “A” misdemeanor according to K.S.A. 48-939, and any person convicted of such violation shall be punished as provided by law. Costs shall be incurred according to K.S.A. 19-101e. The Russell County Clerk shall immediately notify Russell County’s emergency management director, law enforcement officers, and fire officials of this order and shall also notify both print and radio representatives who normally cover Russell County.

This Proclamation shall be in full force and effect from and including March 10, 2017 until repealed by the Board of County Commissioners of Russell County, Kansas.

BE IT SO RESOLVED.

WITNESSS OUR HANDS BELOW SET FORTH THIS 10TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF RUSSELL COUNTY, KANSAS

/s/ Alan Kuntzsch, Chairman

/s/ Donald Boxberger, Member

/s/ Aaron Steinert, Member

ATTEST:

/s/ Mary K. Nuss, Russell County Clerk