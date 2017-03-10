Partly sunny, colder Friday

Today Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

SaturdayCloudy with chance of showers, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Saturday NightMostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

SundayPartly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

MondayPartly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.