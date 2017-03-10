Kansas woman hospitalized after Cadillac hits house

RILEY COUNTY- A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. on Thursday in Riley County.

Police in Manhattan reported a Cadillac passenger vehicle driven by Kelley Goss, 54, White City, was traveling on Fort Riley Blvd. and Miller Parkway.

She lost control of the car. It veered off the road and struck an occupied residence, according to police.

There were no injuries to those inside the home.

Goss was transported to the hospital in Manhattan. No citations were issued at the scene of the accident, according to police.

The homeowner thanked police and other first responders who “went above and beyond” to help his kids calm down and feel secure following the crash. He said he was incredibly grateful for amazing people who made a horrible situation much easier to deal with.”