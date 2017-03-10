Josephine “Jo” Werth, 95, Hays, died Thursday, March 09, 2017 at the Via Christi Village Long Term Care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine Street. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Sunday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Monday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A vigil service will be at 6:30 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.