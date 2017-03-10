FHSU’s Allotey dashes into 200 meter finals at NCAA Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Fort Hays State sprinter Dillando Allotey qualified for the finals of the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday. By just .02 seconds, Allotey was able to make the cut for the final race on Saturday at 4:30 pm.

Allotey ran a time of 21.53 seconds on Friday to edge his way into the finals finishing eighth in the prelims. He knocked out Kenneth Jackson of Texas A&M-Kingsville by just .02 seconds. Academy of Art’s Mobolade Ajomale had the top time of the day in 21.09 seconds. Ajomale came into nationals with the nation’s top time.

Allotey’s performance makes Fort Hays State 2-for-2 in qualifying for the finals from prelim races. On Thursday, Brett Meyer qualified for the finals in the 800 meters. Watch both compete in the finals on Saturday, with Meyer racing at 4:10 pm and Allotey racing at 4:30 pm. Click on the watch live link on the Men’s Track and Field schedule to locate the stream.

FHSU Sports Information