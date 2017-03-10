Hays, Kansas – Elmer E. Pfeifer, age 70, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Via Christi Village Hays, Kansas. He was born June 12, 1946, in Fremont, Nebraska to Leo Joseph and Catherine (Lattigan) Pfeifer.

He was a janitor at Fort Hays State University for 28 years and retired in 2011. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, attended the Fort Hays Campus Center, Hays, Kansas and a member of the Sunflower Polka Club. He grew up in Aurora and Concordia, Kansas and was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School Concordia, Kansas.

Survivors include three brothers, Vernon Pfeifer, Garden City, KS; Leonard Pfeifer, Merriam, KS; Alfie Pfeifer and wife, Karen, Mesquite, TX; two sisters, Verna Lee Musselman and husband, Leon, Clay Center, KS; Trish Ardissone, Wichita, KS; two step sisters, Dorothy Hayes, Lynchburg, Virginia; Blanche Stanley, Raytown, MO; two step sister-in-law, Joan Colman, Dodge City, KS; Fern Coleman, independence, MO; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step mother, Ruth Dye-Coleman; one sister-in-law, Liz Pfeifer; three step brothers, Leonard Dye, Henry Coleman, Donald K. Coleman; three step sisters, Aileen Stanley, Velma Jackson, Helen Mumma.

Services are 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 13, 2016 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hays, Kansas.

Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery Hays, Kansas with military honors by the Hays V.F.W. Post No. 9076.

Vigil service is at 7:30 P.M. Sunday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Sunday and from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. Monday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays.

Memorial to Fort Hays Sate University Nursing Department in care of the mortuary. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.