Sunny, warmer Thursday

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northeast wind 8 to 15 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain showers between midnight and 4am, then a slight chance of freezing rain after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SaturdayA slight chance of rain showers, snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 24.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.