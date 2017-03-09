Opening today, HMS teacher brings new recreation opportunity to Hays

By HANNAH NORRIS

Hays High Guidon

Most people would panic at the prospect of having to break out of a locked room, but Hays teacher Jerry Braun sees an opportunity for entertainment.

Braun, along with two of his sisters and a niece, will be opening Extreme-Escape in early March. He got the inspiration after experiencing an escape room in Colorado last fall.

“The entertainment options are limited in Hays, especially for students and young adults,” Braun said. “This will not only provide an hour of entertainment, but also the ability for people to use their minds and build communication and problem-solving skills in the process.”

The initial opening of Extreme-Escape will feature two rooms and then add a third.

Though escape rooms are typically geared toward young adults, Braun hopes to cater to a diverse range of ages by having several different rooms.

“The options are only limited by our imagination, so we are open to ideas and suggestions as to what the community wants and needs,” Braun said.

Braun is optimistic about the opening due to the amount of support for Extreme-Escape around Hays.

“People seem very excited about this venture and are visiting our Facebook and web pages already,” Braun said. “Everyone has been very supportive, especially all the people necessary to get a new business off the ground.”

Extreme-Escape opens today and is located in Suite 6 of the Eagle Business Plaza at 27th and Hall.

The cost is $20 per person for an hour. Anyone under 18 is required to have a signed waiver.

Reservations can be made at www.extreme-escape.com.

Extreme-Escape opens to the public today, Thursday, March 9, with The Monroe Conspiracy. An Oz-Some Adventure is set to open Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Reservations for both can be made on the website.

Together, Judy Brummer, Janet Giersch, Emily Nuttle and Jerry Braun own and operate Extreme-Escape.