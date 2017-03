Two good ole boys, Bubba and Johnny Ray, were sittin’ on the front porch when a large truck hauling rolls and rolls of sod went by.

“I’m gonna do that when I win the lottery,” said Bubba.

“Do what?” asked Johnny Ray.

“Send my grass out to be mowed,” answered Bubba.

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry