Hays in Hometown Showdown; voting ends Sunday

By MEGAN GILLILAND

League of Kansas Municipalities

The City of Hays is competing in the 3rd annual Hometown Showdown, presented by the League of Kansas Municipalities.

Other area cities in the second round of voting include Lucas, Plainville, Hoxie and Ellis.

The Hometown Showdown is a photo competition among Kansas cities. It is set up in a way that mimics a sports competition with brackets and cities going head-to-head with others to garner the most “likes” on the League’s Facebook photo album.

To participate, go to the League’s Facebook album for Round 2 and click “like” on the Hays photo to vote.

The city with the most “likes” according to their bracket will move on to the next round of 16 cities. You must like the city’s specific photo to generate a “vote” for the competition.

The photo album for Round 2 is located here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/LeagueofKansasMunicipalities/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1122045494591494

Voting for Round 2 of the Hometown Showdown ends on Sunday, March 12.

The League of Kansas Municipalities is a membership association that advocates on behalf of cities, offers training and guidance to city appointed and elected officials, and has a clear purpose of strengthening Kansas communities. Since 1910, the League has been a resource for cities across Kansas and has acted as a body to share ideas, facilitate communication between members, and provide information on best practices in city operations.