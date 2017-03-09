FHSU’s Nichols leaving for Arkansas school

The associate vice president for student affairs at Fort Hays State University, Dr. Keegan Nichols, will soon leave Hays for a similar position at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas.

Nichols has been at FHSU since June 2013. She previously has worked in the same capacity at Colby Community College.

The information was in the following Wednesday news release from Arkansas Tech University News and Information:

Dr. Keegan Nichols, associate vice president for student affairs at Fort Hays State University (Kan.), has been selected as the next vice president for student services at Arkansas Tech University.

Nichols will take office on June 26, 2017. She will provide leadership for ATU’s programs in campus life, diversity and inclusion, public safety, residence life, student conduct, student wellness and veteran services.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Nichols to the ATU community and our executive council,” said Arkansas Tech President Dr. Robin E. Bowen. “She will play an integral role in the continuous growth and improvement of our student services operations with a focus on creating experiences that complement classroom instruction through a co-curricular model.”

Amy Pennington, who has served as interim vice president for student services since Sept. 1, 2016, will continue in her role as dean of students upon Nichols’ arrival at Arkansas Tech.

“Amy is a tremendous asset to Arkansas Tech University,” said Bowen. “We are appreciative of her willingness to serve in an interim capacity for these past six months and for the next three months. Her leadership qualities allowed us to make progress in the Division of Student Services during the 2016-17 academic year and build toward a future that will provide even greater opportunities for our students.”

A native of Vilonia, Nichols holds a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Central Arkansas, a Master of Science degree in college administration from the University of Central Missouri and a Doctor of Education degree in adult and higher education from Northern Illinois University.

Nichols has served in her current position at Fort Hays State University since June 2013. She was previously vice president of student affairs at Colby Community College (Kan.) from 2010-13, and she has additional experience working in student services at Northern Illinois University and Rockford College (Ill.).