2 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle semi crash

SALINE COUNTY- Two Kansas women died in an accident just before 4p.m. on Wednesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Kirk N. Simms, 41, Lakewod, NJ., was northbound on Interstate 135 just north of Magnolia Road.

The semi left the roadway and crossed the median where it struck a southbound 2013 Kia Soul driven by

Marilyn R. Mayo, 63, Salina, in the driver’s side, causing it to strike the guardrail which impaled the rear of the vehicle.

A KDOT truck driven by Michael K. McDaniel, 23, Salina, took evasive action and the vehicle was struck on the rear driver’s side.

Mayo and a passenger Emma L. Thomas, 96, Marquette, were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center where they died.

McDaniel was also transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Simms and a passenger in the semi were not injured.

Mayo was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.