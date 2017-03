THOMAS COUNTY- A driver was injured in an accident just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford passenger car driven by Hollie Harless Harris, 59, Neenah, WI., was eastbound on Interstate 70 five miles east of Colby.

The vehicle left the road and rolled in the ditch.

Harris was transported to the hospital in Colby. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.