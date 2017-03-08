Win streak reaches eight for FHSU tennis team

Results

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Tennis ran its win streak to eight matches with a 6-3 win over McPherson College on Tuesday at the FHSU Tennis Courts in the first home match of the spring. The Tigers swept doubles play, then split singles matches with the Bulldogs to secure the win. FHSU is now 8-2 overall, while McPherson went to 1-2.

The Tigers were able to hold off the Bulldogs in all three doubles matches. The No. 1 match was the closest as Natalie Lubbers and Lauren Lindell won 8-6 over Zipf and Bwalya. The No. 2 team of Laura Jimenez-Lendinez and Macy Moyers notched an 8-4 win over Bouwmeester and Striegel, while the No. 3 team of Nicole Lubbers and Jessica Johnson won 8-3 over Curtis and Hoffman.

In single play, the Lubbers sisters and Moyers notched wins. Natalie Lubbers won at No. 2 over Besa Bwalya in three sets, 6-2, 6-7, 10-4. Moyers took the No. 4 match in straight sets 6-0, 7-5 over Lea Striegel. Nicole Lubbers won 6-3, 6-4 over Madison Hoffman at the No. 5 position. Lindell dropped a hard-fought three set match at the No. 3 position, falling in the final set 11-9.

The Tigers open MIAA play this weekend as they welcome Northeastern State and Central Oklahoma to Hays. The match with NSU on Friday begins at 11 am, while the match Saturday with UCO starts at 10 am.