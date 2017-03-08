TMP vs Wichita Independent (Watch or Listen LIVE) March 8, 2017 by Jeremy McGuire Leave a Comment TMP vs Wichita Independent Girls 3A State Tournament Quarterfinals 6:30pm Tipoff Click below to listen: Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related