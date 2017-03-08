TMP advances with dominant win

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 61, Wichita Independent 29

HUTCHINSON, Kan-TMP used an 11-2 first quarter run to take an early advantage over Wichita Independent in their opening round match-up at the 3A State Tournament in Hutchinson. Kayla Vitztum led the Lady Monarchs with 6 first quarter points. TMP led 11-6 going to the second quarter and cruised to a 61-29 win.

The Lady Monarchs opened up a big second quarter lead thanks to their defense turning into quick points on the offensive end. TMP used a 9-0 run and an 11-0 in the second quarter and led 34-13 at halftime. The Lady Monarch dominance continued in the third quarter as their lead grew to as many as 35 points. TMP went deep into the bench for the remainder of the game.

Vitztum and Megan Koenigsman led TMP with 14 points apiece. Madyson Koerner, Deonna Wellbrock and Katelyn Zimmerman had 8 points each to lead TMP. Lea Coccetella had 15 to lead the Lady Panthers who finish their season at 16-8. TMP has now won 21 straight and they push their record to 23-1. They will face either Cheney or Council Grove in the semi-finals on Friday in Hutchinson.

