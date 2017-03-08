SW Kan. man to be honored as Kansas Humanitarian of the Year

OFFICE OF THE GOV.

TOPEKA – Governor Sam Brownback and Lieutenant Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer are pleased to recognize Dr. Luther Fry as one of three Humanitarians of the Year Award recipients. Dr. Fry of Garden City is an ophthalmologist who has provided extensive charity care, ensuring none of his patients have been denied eye care because of their inability to pay.

“Service, volunteering, and helping others is something I am very passionate about,” said Dr. Colyer. “It is my distinct pleasure to honor this very worthy Kansas humanitarian.”

Governor Brownback and Lieutenant Governor Colyer will present the award to Dr. Fry at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 in the Lieutenant Governor’s Conference room. Dr. Fry will then be recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives at 11:00 a.m.

Last August, Dr. Fry and his wife Ardis donated a $1 million gift to the University of Kansas to endow a chair of ophthalmology at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The other two award recipients will be honored on March 30, 2017:

Dr. Shaker Dakhil from Wichita has spent his life treating cancer patients and has started the Wichita Cancer Foundation to help cancer patients with the cost of their healthcare bills.

Jack DeBoer from Wichita has dedicated his life to relieving the effects of poverty in Myanmar through the DeBoer Foundation.

The Kansas Humanitarian Commission, whose members selected this year’s recipients, works to empower Kansas citizens and businesses to serve their communities, meet local and global humanitarian needs, and promote a spirit of service through dialogue, acts, and commerce. This Commission was started by Dr. Colyer and is made up of community leaders throughout the state.