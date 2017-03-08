Sunny, mild Wednesday

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72. Light north wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

FridaySunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday NightA 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

SaturdayA chance of freezing rain before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 27.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.